Central Florida bracing for heat, rising humidity, and scattered showers this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Once again, afternoon high temperatures will reach the 90s. Across the region, high temperatures will range from 92 to 95.

More humidity will build up later today, keeping quiet our afternoon temperatures in check for the next week.

One or two passing showers will be possible mainly along the coast this afternoon and evening. No severe storms are expected.

Consistent rain chances will return on Monday. These will be typical sea breeze storms that will continue for the rest of the week.

The tropics are quiet for now. However, we are seeing a lot of Saharan dust over the Caribbean now, which will inhibit tropical development for at least a week.

