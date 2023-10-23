Central Florida can expect Monday morning fog to start the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist Brian Shields says Central Florida should expect areas of fog Monday morning, but an afternoon filled with sunshine.

Monday afternoon temperatures will warm to 86, a little higher than our normal average of 83.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with more patchy fog in some areas.

For the rest of the week, Central Florida will be dry as we start to move out of the daily afternoon shower pattern.

Keeping an Eye on the Topics, Hurrican Tammy will move up toward Bermuda later this week and lose tropical characteristics, while another small area near Nicaragua could spin-up briefly before it moves inland tomorrow, both storms passing no threats for Florida.

