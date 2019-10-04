Central Florida congressman reacts to Pres. Trump's China inquiry into Biden

Central Florida Congressman Michael Waltz (R-FL 6) is reacting to President Donald Trump's request to China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
"I'm telling you my preference, that we not invite the Chinese to do anything," said Waltz on Thursday following the president's event in The Villages. "I've supported the president in standing up to China, and that's bipartisan and way overdue. That's where I stand, but he took a different path."
On Thursday morning, President Trump spoke on the White House lawn before leaving for Florida, telling reporters, "China should start an investigation into the Bidens," adding that, "if they don't do what we want, we have tremendous power."
The on-camera request by the president comes one week after a transcript of a phone call and a whistleblower complaint concerning that phone call were made public. The call and complaint center around a July request by the president for Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son.
"I don't like to see, and I don't like to invite other countries, and I think it gives the appearance of what the Democrats are going after," said Waltz.
The U.S. House of Representatives is in the early stages of an impeachment inquiry.
