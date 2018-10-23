Central Florida Decides: DeSantis, Nelson to make campaign stops in Orlando Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and Senate candidate Bill Nelson will be campaigning in Orlando Tuesday afternoon.
Vice President Joe Biden will be stumping for Nelson alongside him at the Cheyenne Saloon in Church Street Station around 3:45 p.m.
Nelson’s opponent, Gov. Rick Scott, is in the Panhandle Tuesday monitoring hurricane relief efforts. There is no word from his campaign on when he will return to campaign trail.
Governor’s Race
DeSantis, the Republican candidate, has a campaign stop planned at Church at the Cross on Good Homes Road around 1:30 p.m.
Biden will also stump for Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum, though the candidate himself will not be at the event.
The two candidates engaged in a series of testy exchanges during the first debate Sunday between Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor, and DeSantis, who resigned his seat in the U.S. House to focus on the governor's race.
One issue where DeSantis and Gillum butted heads was on which candidate would be best able to advance Florida’s interests while working with the Trump administration.
