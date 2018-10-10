Central Florida Decides: State House District 30 debate on WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The candidates vying for State House District 30 will face off Wednesday in a debate hosted by WFTV Channel 9 and the Local Debate Commission.
Incumbent Republican Bob Cortes faces Democratic Challenger Joy Goff-Marcil.
Election Coverage You Can Count On: Truth Tests & Analysis
Cortes and Goff-Marcil are in a race for the chance to represent Lockhart, Eatonville and Maitland in Orange County, and Altamonte Springs, Fern Park, Casselberry and Goldenrod in Seminole County in the State House in Tallahassee.
The debate will be moderated by WFTV anchor Greg Warmoth.
Watch the debate live at 7 p.m. Wednesday on WFTV.com.
Click or tap here to watch the debate live
Central Florida Debate Series: See more 2018 live debates from WFTV
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}