Central Florida doctors warn of spike in local flu cases

Central Florida doctors are warning people to receive a flu vaccine after seeing flu cases nearly double.
Since September, Dr. Timothy Hendrix said he's been seeing about 100 flu cases at Centra Cares on a weekly basis. The number has jumped to 190 cases per week in the past week.
Locally, officials said the problems spots are in Lake County, specifically in Leesburg and Mount Dora. Flu cases are also beginning to pop up in Seminole County and the northern part of Orlando.
While doctors cannot predict how bad the flu will hit, they know it's on the way by studying hot spots around the country.
Health officials said that while it isn't too late to get a flu shot, the vaccine takes about a week or two to take effect and is 50-60% effective.
Centra Care will be offering vaccines throughout the entire flu season.
