Central Florida to dry out this week after weekend soaker

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a wet weekend in Central Florida, things are going to dry out.

Our area will be cooler in the morning Monday with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 87 degrees Monday afternoon.

Monday night will be mostly clear with low temperatures around 70 degrees.

The rest of the week will be mostly sunny and only a small chance for afternoon showers in some areas.

A front arrives Saturday and will bring some cooler weather on Sunday.

