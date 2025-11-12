Central Florida enjoys a warmup as higher temperatures return

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warmer weather finally returned across Central Florida, and the warmup will continue Thursday.

It will still turn cool this evening, with temps falling into the 50s. Morning lows will be in the mid-40s, with 30s in areas northwest of Orlando.

Plenty of sunshine is again anticipated for Thursday. The warmth will continue to build across the region, with highs in the mid-70s.

Even warmer air arrives for Friday. We’ll see a heavy dose of sun with temps in the upper 70s.

The weekend will feature plenty of great weather. Just a couple of clouds are anticipated, with dry conditions both Saturday and Sunday. Temps for the weekend will be in the low 80s.

The warmth continues into early next week, with no major storm systems expected.

