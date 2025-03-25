Central Florida faces dry weather and elevated fire risks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Due to the ongoing excessively dry weather, Lake County is now under a burn ban.

It’s not unusual to start the year with dry weather, as dry air is moving through central Florida.

Brevard County may see some storms tonight. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said there is a better chance for rain expected to arrive on Sunday.

Central Florida could receive up to an inch of rain, and possibly more during storms, by the end of the weekend. This dry weather also brings elevated fire risks.

