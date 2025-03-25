Local

Central Florida faces dry weather and elevated fire risks

By Tom Terry, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
WEATHER 03/25
By Tom Terry, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Due to the ongoing excessively dry weather, Lake County is now under a burn ban.

It’s not unusual to start the year with dry weather, as dry air is moving through central Florida.

Brevard County may see some storms tonight. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said there is a better chance for rain expected to arrive on Sunday.

Central Florida could receive up to an inch of rain, and possibly more during storms, by the end of the weekend. This dry weather also brings elevated fire risks.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read