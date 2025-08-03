Central Florida faces increased rain chances with potential heavy downpours and thunderstorms

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are monitoring increased rain chances across central Florida today. Heavy rain is possible in a few areas, especially east of I-4.

Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible today, and over the next three or four days, a few isolated areas could see as much as 3 to 4 inches.

A few strong thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is unlikely. In the strongest storms, we could see 40 mph wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. The heavy rain will be our biggest threat for the next week.

Our temperatures are starting to stabilize in the low 90s. After Sunday, the heat index won’t be a significant factor.

AM WX 8-3-25

At least for today, we are still expecting a heat index over 100° during the afternoon.

