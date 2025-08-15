Central Florida faces intense temps Friday as heat index nears 110

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing for another day of oppressive heat on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s, and heat index values are expected to peak between 104 and 109 degrees.

A heat advisory has been issued for all of Central Florida on Friday, as the region experiences sweltering conditions.

Rain chances will be lower on Friday, with around a 30% likelihood of isolated sea breeze showers and storms.

As the weekend approaches, the weather pattern is expected to remain hot, with temperatures continuing in the mid-90s.

However, some relief is in sight, as rain chances are anticipated to improve, offering a better chance of cooling afternoon showers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group