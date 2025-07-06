Central Florida faces scattered thunderstorms with chance of heavy downpours

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see less rain today then what we had the last few days.

We are still tracking scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, with heavy rain being the main threat across the area. Cities to the north and east of Orlando will have the best chance of rain.

At worst, some isolated locations could see as much as one to two inches of rain before midnight tonight.

WEEKEND AM WX 7-6-25

The time frame for our best rain chances will be between 2:00 and 8:00 p.m.

For most of us in central Florida, temperatures will also rise to the upper 80s.

Starting tomorrow, we will see a return to the lower 90s and the typical wet pattern trend this summer, with dry mornings and rainy afternoons.

