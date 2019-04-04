0 Central Florida gun violence cases could be questioned after analyst made mistakes, report claims

ORLANDO, Fla. - Evidence from 15 cases involving gun crimes in Florida is in question after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement discovered one of its analysts made mistakes just before retirement.

WFTV reporter Field Sutton first noticed a warning about those problems in a high-profile murder case in 2012.

FDLE officials said there's no evidence this was anything more than a series of mistakes, but any defendant that analyst was supposed to testify against has been notified that there were problems with her work.

TRENDING NOW:

Notices are being filed in cases involving gun violence across Central Florida, advising criminal defendants that there was a problem in the FDLE lab where they fire test bullets from guns and try to match them up with bullets from crime scenes.

The notice says, "Multiple technical issues were identified where some of [Christine Murphy's] conclusions falling within the inconclusive range were found to be incorrect."

Murphy testified as recently as last fall in the Brevard County case of a man accused of trying to kill three sheriff's deputies.

She told the jury she wasn't sure whether the bullet and the gun matched up, and FDLE said that's the problem.

Inconclusive determinations from 15 different cases may actually have been matches or they should have been ruled out.

"In general, when you have compromised forensic evidence, it gives the defense attorney a chance to perhaps get a more successful plea negotiation or his ability to raise a reasonable doubt at trial," said WFTV legal analyst Bill Sheaffer.

Sheaffer said this particular problem is unlikely to change the outcomes of cases because the inconclusive evidence was never enough to convict on its own.

This issue opens the door for potentially hundreds of other defendants to argue their evidence was handled by someone who made mistakes. It's now up to the judge whether to let that argument in.

FDLE officials said Murphy had many other cases where she either said yes, that was the gun, or no, it wasn't. The agency is confident she got those right because others reviewed them at the time.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.