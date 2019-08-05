0 Central Florida law enforcement leaders push for changes after El Paso, Dayton shootings

Channel 9 contacted several local law enforcement leaders in Central Florida to see what they thought could be done following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Officials said 22 people were killed in the El Paso Walmart shooting. The suspect in that shooting was captured and arrested.

Hours later, a man killed nine people, including his sister, in a crowded entertainment district in Dayton. That suspect was killed by police.

People across the country are calling again for a conversation about gun violence.

The president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police president sent out a statement over the weekend calling for law enforcement agencies and lawmakers to come together to curb gun violence, saying:

"This insidious problem requires law enforcement to lead a new, coordinated and dedicated response involving citizens, elected leaders, lawmakers, and the entire criminal justice system."

Orange County Sheriff John Mina is on board with the idea of a ban on assault rifles.

"There definitely needs to be more talk about that," Mina said. "We have to do something. We can't be having these mass attacks, mass shootings 13 hours apart. Our country really has to do something about it."

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon wasn't ready to stand behind an assault rifle ban, but said a better system needs to be in place.

"I do believe that there is room for improvement, when it comes to how we track these weapons," Rolon said.

Both Mina and Rolon told Channel 9 that law enforcement agencies should continue the discussion, but change ultimately lies in the hands of lawmakers.

On Monday afternoon, Sen. Linda Steward refiled gun safety legislation banning assault weapons in Florida. She has failed to get the bill passed for four years.





