Central Florida lawmaker files bill to undo Gov. DeSantis’ Disney district takeover

ORLANDO, Fla. — Democrat state Senator Linda Stewart has filed a bill to undo Gov. Ron DeSantis’ takeover of Reedy Creek.

It would reverse all of the governor’s actions and hand control back to Disney.

It would also prevent the current board from doing anything to the district until the reversal is finalized.

Read: DeSantis appointees seek Disney communications about governor, laws in fight over district

However, the bill has a low chance of passing, as Republicans still control the legislature with a super-majority.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group