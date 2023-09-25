Central Florida leaders gather Monday in Orlando to denounce gun violence

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida leaders gathered Monday morning to denounce gun violence.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Rep. Maxwell Frost and Rep. Darren Soto spoke about the White House’s newly announced Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

It’s an effort Frost pushed for after a 9-year-old girl in Pine Hills was shot and killed in February.

