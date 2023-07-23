Central Florida museum unveils its 2023-2024 season exhibitions and events

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A museum in the heart of Winter Park is set to unveil the plans for its new season.

The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art will open its 2023-2024 season on Oct. 17 with new exhibitions and events for the community.

One of the season’s highlights will be the exhibition Fascinating Clutter: American Taste during the Reign of Victoria, which immerses in America’s cultural and artistic styles in the mid to late 19th century.

The museum also unveiled its free events calendar for the new season. Here are some highlights for this year:

Visitors will get free admission to the museum every Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning November 2023 through April 2024.

Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration: Free admission during this holiday on Nov. 24, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Nov. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Nov 26, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Holiday Friday Nights: Live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on six consecutive Friday nights, Nov. 24 through Dec. 29.

Christmas in the Park: The museum will showcase the 45th annual exhibition of century-old Tiffany windows in conjunction with the City of Winter Park. Visitors can also attend a free outdoor concert by the Bach Festival Society Choir and Brass Ensemble on Nov. 30 from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Winter Park.

Christmas Eve Celebration: Free admission on Dec. 24, from 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information on the museum’s exhibitions and season calendar.

