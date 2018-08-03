Central Florida parents shop for back-to-school bargains

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many parents in Central Florida are spending hundreds of dollars for school uniforms, supplies, shoes etc.
“I have three kids and I have already spent $1,200, spending on clothes and school supplies for all three of them,” parent Katie Johnson said.
According to a report by Huntington Bank, parents spend hundreds of dollars each school year, and in some cases, more than $1,000.
“Yeah, that sounds about right. Just getting all of the school supplies and clothes and socks and underwear and make-up and everything. That makes sense,” Johnson said,
Channel 9 reporter Johny Fernandez went to a big box store, a department store and a uniform store to compare prices for the same school outfit.
Walmart: a polo shirt, shorts and sneakers totaled $22.71
Educational Outfitters: same outfit cost: $90.44
JC Penney: $71.98
The state's tax-free weekend, three days during which you do not have to pay state sales tax on certain items, runs Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5.
