  • Central Florida parents shop for back-to-school bargains

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Many parents in Central Florida are spending hundreds of dollars for school uniforms, supplies, shoes etc.  


    “I have three kids and I have already spent $1,200, spending on clothes and school supplies for all three of them,” parent Katie Johnson said.

    According to a report by Huntington Bank, parents spend hundreds of dollars each school year, and in some cases, more than $1,000.

     

    “Yeah, that sounds about right. Just getting all of the school supplies and clothes and socks and underwear and make-up and everything. That makes sense,” Johnson said,

     

    Channel 9 reporter Johny Fernandez went to a big box store, a department store and a uniform store to compare prices for the same school outfit.

     

    Walmart: a polo shirt, shorts and sneakers totaled $22.71

     

    Educational Outfitters: same outfit cost: $90.44

     

    JC Penney: $71.98          

     

    The state's tax-free weekend, three days during which you do not have to pay state sales tax on certain items, runs Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5.

     

