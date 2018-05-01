Central Florida pays medical debt for families in need

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents in Central Florida are helping to pay medical debt for needy families.
Last week, Action 9’s Todd Ulrich got Channel 9 to buy $1 million in debt that will be forgiven to families with outstanding medical bills.
Related Headlines
Read: WFTV buys $1M in medical debt to help Central Florida families
Action 9 teamed up with RIP Medical Debt, a national charity that helps debt-saddled families.
Through the charity, WFTV Channel 9 paid $12,500 to buy $1 million worth of medical debt owed by its viewers -- the price debt collectors pay.
LISTEN: Todd Ulrich speaks with WDBO'S Joe Kelley about the medical debt purchase
Since the story aired, the community has reached out to WFTV Channel 9 to see how they can help.
To date, $1,082.58 has been raised by donors. Some gave WFTV Channel 9 permission to release their name and donation information.
Mary Albright donated $51.49
Kaye Casiano donated $102.77
Elischeo Vera donated $51.49
Shelia Miles donated $10.46
Chris Rouse donated $256.62
Some donors opted to pay the processing fee.
Click here if you would like to make a donation toward paying off medical debt for individuals across Central Florida.
In an effort to continue pursuing this important story and sharing the impact of medical debt on those in our community, WFTV Channel 9 is asking for any one of the 1,000 people who receive a letter from the station to please contact Ulrich at todd.ulrich@wftv.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}