Central Florida power crews prepare for outages ahead of Idalia’s impacts

ORLANDO, Fla. — Utility crews are trying to get ahead of power outages before Idalia approaches Florida.

Thousands of Duke Energy workers are headed to Florida from the Midwest to assist local crews already on standby.

Several utility companies are sorting through their plans to restore power after the storm.

They will work during the storm to restore power when needed, but they also work throughout the year in preparation by cutting tree limbs close to power lines.

Crews said the time before a storm hits is crucial for preparation.

“It’s important for our customers to take this storm seriously and ensure that their homes and families are prepared,” said Audrey Stasko, a spokesperson for Duke Energy Florida.

She said the most important message is to ensure residents have their emergency supply kits and alternative shelter plans in case power goes out.

Stasko said that is why companies plan to work around the clock, even during the storm.

“We’re propositioning our crews and restoration workers and mobilizing our workforce so we can restore power safely and as quickly as possible for our customers,” FPL Spokesperson Conlan Kennedy said.

Duke Energy says 4,500 crew members have geared up ahead of the possible damages and will be on standby for the harder-hit areas.

The storm is anticipated to bring strong winds and heavy rains, which could cause flooding, downed power lines and fallen tree limbs.

“We take storm season very seriously,” Kennedy said. “We train year-round for storm season so we can be there for our customers when they need us the most, and Thai’s what we’re doing right now.”

Crews suggest having text messages and email alerts from the power companies.

