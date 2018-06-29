0 Central Florida reacts to Maryland newsroom shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - A gunman opened fire at the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, Thursday afternoon killing five people and injuring two more, police said.

Police said they arrested Jarrod Ramos, 38, of Laurel, Maryland, hiding under a desk at the scene.

It didn't take long for Central Floridians to react to the shooting on social media.

Wendi. Rebecca. Gerald. Robert. John. I will remember their names. My thoughts go out to the families of the victims in the shooting at the Capital Gazette today. I am so sorry for your immense and irreplaceable loss. — Mrs. Rebadon (@mrs_rebadon) June 29, 2018

One of the 5 killed today in Annapolis was @UF grad Rob Hiaasen.



It was his wife's birthday today and she was waiting for him to come home to open the present he got her.https://t.co/l5vAS0mQDD#Heartbroken #CapitalGazzette pic.twitter.com/rDp68vcQn5 — Christian Bruey (@CBrueyWFTV) June 29, 2018

Terrible news out of Annapolis. Devastating for staffers at the @capgaznews So very sorry for your community. We stand in grief with you. https://t.co/xVs06cChNs — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 28, 2018

What a heartbreaking and senseless tragedy at the @capgaznews. @FLAnnScott and I are thinking today of journalists in newsrooms in Florida and across the country. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) June 28, 2018

"SPJ is deeply saddened by the reports from Annapolis, Maryland, that a shooter entered the Annapolis Capital Gazette building and shot several people. Our hearts go out to the victims and their family, friends and colleagues."https://t.co/tD90pbtvW3 — Society of Professional Journalists (@spj_tweets) June 28, 2018

