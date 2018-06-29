  • Central Florida reacts to Maryland newsroom shooting

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A gunman opened fire at the offices of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, Thursday afternoon killing five people and injuring two more, police said.

    Police said they arrested Jarrod Ramos, 38, of Laurel, Maryland, hiding under a desk at the scene.

    It didn't take long for Central Floridians to react to the shooting on social media.

     

