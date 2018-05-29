Central Florida reacts to news of ABC canceling 'Roseanne'

Officials with ABC announced Tuesday the decision to cancel “Roseanne” amid outrage over a tweet from the main star of the show, Roseanne Barr.
Central Florida residents took to social media to respond with mixed views about the news.
.@ABCNetwork so glad to see you allow your leftist hags on the View skate with their rhetoric, Eminem and Snoop can talk about killing @POTUS but a conservative makes a joke and you shit can their show. Enjoy your hypocrisy you fuck bags! #Roseanne— #ShallNotBeInfringed (@OrlandoDesigns) May 29, 2018
She's a despicable person.— Orlando Alzugaray (@BigOShow) May 29, 2018
'Roseanne' Canceled by ABC after Racist Tweet https://t.co/wwdG0dvSNa
Even Shakespeare is getting in on the Roseanne is Canceled party. https://t.co/VJQQIQBzA1— Orlando Flores Jr. (@OrlandoFloresJr) May 29, 2018
They sall of them knew what Roseanne was and signed on anyway. Sucks when someone loses a job, but low sympathy.— Sam Zimmerman HAS MADE IT TO ORLANDO 🍊☀️😎 (@Reverend_Freako) May 29, 2018
When I found out Wanda Sykes was a writer for the Roseanne reboot: pic.twitter.com/i38I8MLnzT— Orlando (@olandatweets) May 29, 2018
Roseanne for president https://t.co/5He1vnD5Q2— Orlando D Fares (@UniversalTrio9) May 29, 2018
