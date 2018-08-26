Central Florida reacts to Sen. John McCain's death

Sen. John McCain, who endured five years in a Vietnamese prisoner of war camp, served for more than 30 years in the U.S. Senate and ran for president of the United States twice, died on Saturday at his home in Arizona, 13 months after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
McCain died at 4:28 p.m., according to a spokesman. His wife and other family members were with him.
Read: John McCain, US senator, war hero, maverick, has died at 81
McCain’s family had announced on Friday that he had opted to discontinue treatment for glioblastoma, a particularly deadly cancer.
Politicians in Central Florida released statements expressing their condolences for the family.
"John McCain's sacrifices to his country are immeasurable. With his passing today, America has lost more than a leader and more than a senator. We have lost a true American hero. As a colleague in the Senate and a friend, I drew personal inspiration from his leadership, intellect and moral courage. He set the standard for what we should expect from our soldiers and from our public servants of all levels. In this time of grief, I hope John's family finds comfort in knowing that this extraordinary man touched countless lives, and his memory will continue to set the standard of leadership and moral resolve for future generations," said Sen. Marco Rubio.
John McCain was my friend and one of my heroes. He devoted his life to duty, honor and country. He shall always be a role model for me.— Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 26, 2018
Patriot. Hero. Public Servant. Maverick. Senator McCain will be missed by this nation. As a Vietnamese refugee, I will treasure the memory of visiting Vietnam with @SenJohnMcCain talking about our deep and mutual love for America. Rest In Peace, Senator. Your legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/xO0PQzR2GU— Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) August 26, 2018
Senator John McCain was a true American hero. pic.twitter.com/od3LozZ8Gd— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}