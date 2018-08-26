  • Central Florida reacts to Sen. John McCain's death

    By: Chip Skambis

    Sen. John McCain, who endured five years in a Vietnamese prisoner of war camp, served for more than 30 years in the U.S. Senate and ran for president of the United States twice, died on Saturday at his home in Arizona, 13 months after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. 

    McCain died at 4:28 p.m., according to a spokesman. His wife and other family members were with him.

    McCain’s family had announced on Friday that he had opted to discontinue treatment for glioblastoma, a particularly deadly cancer.

    Politicians in Central Florida released statements expressing their condolences for the family.

    "John McCain's sacrifices to his country are immeasurable. With his passing today, America has lost more than a leader and more than a senator. We have lost a true American hero. As a colleague in the Senate and a friend, I drew personal inspiration from his leadership, intellect and moral courage. He set the standard for what we should expect from our soldiers and from our public servants of all levels. In this time of grief, I hope John's family finds comfort in knowing that this extraordinary man touched countless lives, and his memory will continue to set the standard of leadership and moral resolve for future generations," said Sen. Marco Rubio. 

