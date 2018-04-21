  • Central Florida remembers Mrs. Bush on her funeral

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    Many in Central Florida honored and mourned First Lady Barbara Bush during her funeral Saturday. 

    Barbara Bush, the wife of the nation’s 41st president and mother of the nation’s 43rd, died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.

    About 2,500 mourners paid their respect at a public viewing held Friday in Houston, The Associated Press reported.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Central Florida remembers Mrs. Bush on her funeral

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed in Orange County deputy-involved shooting identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Sorry,' says Marion County school shooter

  • Headline Goes Here

    Top beaches near Orlando

  • Headline Goes Here

    LIVE UPDATES: Barbara Bush funeral in Houston