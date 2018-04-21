Central Florida remembers Mrs. Bush on her funeral

Many in Central Florida honored and mourned First Lady Barbara Bush during her funeral Saturday.
Barbara Bush, the wife of the nation’s 41st president and mother of the nation’s 43rd, died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.
About 2,500 mourners paid their respect at a public viewing held Friday in Houston, The Associated Press reported.
#BarbaraBush #tribute #art .. #publicart R. I. P. Look for this along Ronald Reagan Blvd in Longwood Fl. soon. pic.twitter.com/OGQaUdCr2O— Paint the trail (@Paint_the_trail) April 21, 2018
Not like me to show my vulnerability and my extremely tender underbelly. The loss of Barbara Bush hit me hard somehow. Such a wonderful family and legacy. It's only me and my Scott. We are so soulful and this world is hard. He shelters me with his kindness and love, his flower.— ramona zavala Abney (@ramona_abney) April 20, 2018
Didn't think I would get teary eyed watching the funeral of Barbara Bush, but here we are...— 🌴St. Jonathan de Clermont🌴 (@j_nerdy_) April 21, 2018
“When many Americans lived in ignorance of HIV/AIDS, Mrs. Bush visited and hugged a child at a home who cared for HIV positive children.” Jon Meachham Thank You #BarbaraBush 📷 Dennis Cook/AP File Photo pic.twitter.com/WFHqgqQgPu— Carlos (@mytruthpositive) April 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}