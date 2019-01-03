0 Central Florida reps strike bipartisan tone, while voting party line for Speaker

WASHINGTON - There were some defections by Republicans and Democrats as the U.S. House of Representatives elected a new Speaker. Just not any from Florida.

The Florida delegation backed their individual part front-runners, with Florida Republicans backing Kevin McCarthy of California, and Florida Democrats voting for Nancy Pelosi, also of California.

In the end, with 220 votes, Pelosi won, becoming the first House member to retake the role of Speaker since another Democrat, Sam Rayburn retook the post in 1955.

"I began my first term in 2017 by hosting listening sessions throughout central Florida because my job is and always will be to listen to the people I represent and to be their voice in our nation’s capital,” said Representative Stephanie Murphy (D FL-07). “As I begin my second term today, I’ll keep listening to my constituents and focusing on jobs, security, and opportunity for all Americans.”

Murphy, who first entered Congress after an upset victory over longtime central Florida Republican John Mica, also received at least one vote for Speaker when freshman Democrat Ben McAdams of Utah cash his vote for Murphy.

For two members of the central Florida delegation, Thursday wasn’t just a vote for Speaker, it was also their first official day in office.

“I spent 22 years defending this democracy, now to be a part of it is the honor of my life,” said Representative Michael Waltz (R FL-06). “I am encouraged by the number of veterans on both sides of the aisle that have run and won, because in the foxhole, on the plane, and on the ship, nobody cares about party, race or religion, it’s about mission and America and that the ethos that I think you’ll see.”

Waltz fills the seat left vacant by Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis. On Thursday, he struck a bipartisan tone saying he’s already reached out to Florida Democrats, including Murphy, to see what issues they can work together on for the state.

“Whether it’s water, infrastructure, transportation, veteran’s issues, foreign policy, where we see eye-to-eye, there is a lot we can get done, I hope that’s what we focus on,” said Rep. Waltz.

“I don’t see why there aren’t thing we can agree on,” said freshman Representative Ross Spano (R FL-15). “I did pride myself when I was in the Florida Legislature of working across the aisle with people, building relationships with people.”

The chorus of bipartisanship from the central Florida delegation will be tested early. The federal government is on Day 13 of a partial government shutdown, with no end in sight. The main sticking point continues to be over border funding, with the White House demanding at least $5.6 billion in funding for a border wall; a demand Senate Democrats and House Democrats have not agreed to despite two weeks of the government in partial shutdown.

