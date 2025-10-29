Central Florida set for first real taste of fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is set to experience partly cloudy weather today with a high of 79 degrees, as a potent fall front approaches our area Wednesday night.

The front is expected to bring limited rainfall, with only a 10% chance of rain late Wednesday.

Following its passage, the region will experience the coolest temperatures of the season, with morning lows dipping into the 40s and low 50s on Friday and Saturday.

Residents can enjoy mild temperatures on Wednesday with highs in the 70s across the area.

However, the weather will shift as a fall front moves through Wednesday night.

While the front is potent, it is not expected to bring significant rainfall, providing only a slight chance of showers.

The cooler temperatures following the front will mark a noticeable change, as the region experiences its first real taste of fall weather.

