Central Florida stays cool after frosty Wednesday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a cold start in the morning, Central Florida will be slightly warmer on Wednesday.

Parts of Central Florida were placed under frost advisories early Wednesday.

Patchy frost is possible with low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Our area will be sunny and cool on Wednesday afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 66 degrees.

We will be cold again Wednesday night with low temperatures in the 40s.

Some of our northern counties could see frost overnight.

Lows for Wednesday in Central Florida

Temperatures will warm up even more on Thursday and into the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 80s for most of Central Florida on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

We will also have a slight chance of rain over the weekend.

After the weekend warm-up, our area will have more cold weather by the middle of next week.

