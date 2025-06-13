Central Florida stays hot Friday with slightly lower storm chances this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Floridians can expect another steamy and stormy day to close out the workweek.

Our forecast will be hot and muggy with scattered showers across the region.

Friday’s highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, but it’s the humidity that will make it feel between 98 and 102 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorms are set to return Friday afternoon, though storm coverage will be slightly lower than recent days.

Isolated downpours are expected to start around midday near the I-95 corridor and our beaches before sweeping westward through the afternoon.

By Friday evening, the I-75 corridor will see the best chance for pockets of heavy rain and lightning.

Some relief from the relentless humidity is on the way.

Drier air is expected to filter into the region over the weekend and linger into next week.

Highs are forecast to reach the low to mid-90s across Central Florida for most of next week, making for a hotter but less sticky stretch of weather.

