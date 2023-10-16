Central Florida trunk-or-treat events scare up some fun in October

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Central Florida entertainment centers will offer frightening fun in the community later this month.
On Oct. 28, guests can head to the Trunk or Treat at Aloma Bowl in Winter Park from 1 to 3 p.m.
Then, families can go to the Airport Lanes in Sanford for their spooky event.
People can bring a decorated car, and each vehicle has a chance to win a “ghoulish gift” and $250.
All guests are welcome to participate in the games, costumes, candy and activities, including decorating a bowling pin.
Both Trunk or Treat events are free to the public.
To enter a car for the Aloma Bowl, email this address, and to enter a car for the Airport Lanes, email this address.
