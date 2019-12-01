  • Central Florida water parks to close due to cold weather

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORLANDO, Fla. - With temperatures expected to drop overnight, Central Florida water parks have announced they will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to cold weather.

    Here is a list of parks that will be closed:

    • Seaworld Orlando's Aquatica - closed Monday and Tuesday
    • Disney's Typhoon Lagoon - closed Monday and Tuesday
    • Disney's Blizzard Beach - closed for refurbishment 
    • Universal's Volcano Bay - closed Monday and Tuesday
    • Island H2O Live in Kissimmee - closed Monday and Tuesday

