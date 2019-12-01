Central Florida water parks to close due to cold weather

ORLANDO, Fla. - With temperatures expected to drop overnight, Central Florida water parks have announced they will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to cold weather.
Here is a list of parks that will be closed:
- Seaworld Orlando's Aquatica - closed Monday and Tuesday
- Disney's Typhoon Lagoon - closed Monday and Tuesday
- Disney's Blizzard Beach - closed for refurbishment
- Universal's Volcano Bay - closed Monday and Tuesday
- Island H2O Live in Kissimmee - closed Monday and Tuesday
UPDATE: #VolcanoBay will be closed Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3 due to cold weather. For updates on when the park will reopen, please call 407-817-8317. pic.twitter.com/pysyaUu6UF— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) November 30, 2019
