Central Florida will be hot and muggy Thursday with scattered coastal showers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience warm and muggy weather on Thursday, with temperatures reaching the 90s.

A west wind is expected to drive up temperatures along the coastline and move scattered showers from west to east across the Peninsula.

The heaviest rain is anticipated near the beaches on Thursday and over the next few days.

Highs in Orlando are expected to be slightly cooler over the weekend, in the upper 80s.

Our afternoon shower and storm patteren is locked in for the foreseeable future.

