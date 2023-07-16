Central Florida will have an earlier start to storms Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ll have an earlier start to scattered showers and storms today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said this would help bring our temperatures down a few degrees.

Some communities could see highs in the 80s Sunday.

Heat index values will reach 99 to 102 degrees.

Widely scattered showers and storms will be present midday through the evening.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 70s.

