Central Florida Zoo hosts Halloween-themed events

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering a series of Halloween-themed events this October, providing family-friendly thrills and a new virtual reality attraction.

The zoo’s events include ‘Kids Night Out! Going Batty!’ on October 11, designed for children ages 5-12, and the ‘Night Hike at the Zoo’ on October 18, which is open to participants aged 10 and up.

Both events promise engaging activities and educational experiences centered around wildlife and myths.

‘Kids Night Out! Going Batty!’ offers an opportunity for children to explore the zoo after hours. The event includes animal meet-and-greets, a flashlight tour, crafts, games, and snacks.

The ‘Night Hike at the Zoo,’ presented by Verizon, invites families to explore the zoo in the dark and delve into the world of cryptozoology.

The ‘Jinxed, the Halloween VR Experience’ is a new virtual reality attraction at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, offering a spooky adventure through a twisted funhouse.

