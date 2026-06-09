Central Florida Zoo welcomes pair of orphaned cougar cubs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens has welcomed two new residents: a pair of orphaned cougar cubs.

Zoo officials announced the arrival of the male and female siblings, who are approximately 10 weeks old and weigh between 9 and 12 pounds each.

According to the zoo, the cubs came from South Dakota after being abandoned by their mother. The young cougars do not yet have official names.

For now, the cubs are being cared for behind the scenes while they complete a mandatory 30-day quarantine required for incoming mammals.

The zoo said guests will have to wait a little longer to see the cubs in person, but plans are in place to introduce them to the public later this year.

The Central Florida Zoo said it will share more updates on the cubs in the coming weeks as they continue to settle into their new home.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group