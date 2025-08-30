Central Florida’s rain chances dip for Saturday but surge for rest of holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our region’s rain chances have decreased a bit for Saturday but will rise again to wrap up the holiday weekend.

A front stalled toward the north will continue to be the main influence on our weather through Labor Day. At least for Saturday, we are only expecting isolated rain chances, with a few thunderstorms possible.

The main thing you will notice is the cloud cover and the slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will stay in the low 90s for most of central Florida.

Widespread rain is expected to return on Sunday and last through the middle of this upcoming week. The main impact we will see during this time is isolated flooding and heavy rain.

Rain totals for some areas could exceed 3 to 4 inches in a very short amount of time.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group