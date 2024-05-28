Central Floridians flock to the beach this Memorial Day

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Not everyone is traveling on Memorial Day.

Many families are spending this hot Memorial Day at the beach.

With no rip current or rough surf warnings the biggest problem people are having is finding a place to park.

Even those beachgoers who hit the road early had issues parking in paid lots or securing a spot on the sand.

Which is good news for all these beach goers and law enforcement!

“Open the gates a little earlier,” said Constance Simpson. “We got here about 20 minutes to eight this morning and we were twenty to thirty cars back.”

Once they found a place to set up people told WFTV that they were pleasantly surprised to see smooth conditions along the coast and several feet of beach to sunbathe on.

“There are so many people out here today. So many people,” said Sarah Crooms. “The tide ain’t that bad today. Usually, it’s way up there where those kids are playing. Usually, it’s way up there. It’s pretty nice today! I think it’s gonna be a good day!”

Volusia County Beach patrol says there have been fewer than fifty rescues over the past four days, which is a relatively low amount for a holiday weekend.

Even though there are no major warnings, rip currents are always a risk and beach safety officials are still asking people to swim in front of staffed lifeguard towers.

