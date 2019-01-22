Cervical cancer: Join us for a Q & A that could save your life

More than 13,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, and more than 4,000 women will die, according to the National Cervical Cancer Coalition.
Cervical cancer is the fourth-most common type of cancer for women worldwide, but because it develops over time, NCCC said. It is also one of the most preventable types of cancer.
Join Channel 9 anchor Jorge Estevez for a conversation with doctors from AdventHealth about the causes, symptoms, and ways to prevent cervical cancer.
You can watch the live conversation and ask your own questions Wednesday evening at 6:45 p.m. on the WFTV Channel 9 Facebook page.
Click here to follow WFTV Channel 9 on Facebook!
Join me and let’s discuss this very important topic this Wednesday at 6:45pm on THE WFTV Channel 9 page for FACEBOOK LIVE ! @WFTV pic.twitter.com/pniZ5Wf9xV— Jorge Estevez (@JEstevezWFTV) January 21, 2019
Read more about cervical cancer from the Centers for Disease Control.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}