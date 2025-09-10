Challenge over ‘Sexual Predator’ license markings to be heard by Florida Supreme Court

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court is set to hear a case involving a lawsuit filed by sexual predators challenging the state’s requirement to have “Sexual Predator” marked on their driver’s licenses.

The lawsuit claims that the requirement for sexual predators to have this designation on their driver’s licenses violates their constitutional rights.

The measure is intended to inform and protect the public.

The outcome of this case could have significant implications for similar laws in other states and for the balance between public safety and personal privacy.

