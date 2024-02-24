A chance for the community to learn about fair housing is coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is hosting a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) sponsored fair housing fair in an attempt to educate the community about fair housing protections.

The event will feature local community organizations, free credit checks, mortgage counseling and fair housing training sessions courtesy of Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, Inc., and Florida Legal Services.

This event furthers the City of Orlando’s commitment to advancing equity in housing, enhancing public awareness of fair housing rights and highlighting the diverse and inclusive Orlando community.

The event takes place Saturday, Feb 24 from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

