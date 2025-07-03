Chance for tropical development off Florida coast rises

ORLANDO, Fla. — The chance of tropical development off the coast of Florida is increasing, but any activity is expected to move away from the state.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving a corridor in the Atlantic off Florida to the Carolina coast a 60% chance of development.

An area of low pressure may develop off the Florida coast this weekend.

This could organize further and could become a tropical or subtropical depression late this weekend into early next week.

Any development is expected to move north or northeastward, away from Florida.

Regardless of development, periods of rain and storms are still expected during the holiday weekend.

If the system organizes enough, some drier air may push in from the north. This could reduce rain and storms chances late Sunday into the start of next week.

