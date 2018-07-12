BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Brevard County doctor is facing lawsuits from two former patients here in Florida, claiming he wrongly diagnosed them with multiple sclerosis.
Court records show at least five others requested time to investigate their own claims of medical negligence. We discovered it's the same allegation made by five ex-patients in Colorado who reached agreements to dismiss their cases against the doctor after he agreed not to renew his license there.
Now, Channel 9 reporter Angela Jacobs uncovered yet another former patient in Florida who says it happened to her too and she wants to know why this doctor is still practicing.
