Channel 9 receives special preview of Disney's latest 'Star Wars': Rise of the Resistance ride

WALT DISNEY WORLD, Fla. - The force was with Channel 9 before receiving a special preview of the latest attraction at Walt Disney World set to open Thursday.
"Star Wars": Rise of the Resistance will open to the public Thursday morning inside "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge in Disney's Hollywood Studios.
Channel 9's Jeff Levkulich was one of the first to take the ride for a spin. You can catch a second-hand look at his experience below.
The ride starts on Batuu in Galaxy's Edge, but riders soon will find themselves right in the middle of a battle onboard a star destroyer in space, with Kylo Ren in hot pursuit.
"This attraction has been in the making for many years now," said Greg Johnson, the senior project coordinator for Disney Imagineer. "It's one of the most epic, over the top experiences that we've ever conceived."
Riders will be able to see every detail pop, from the First Order troopers to wall decorations that will have park-goers feeling fully immersed in the experience.
Disney hopes the ride will be able to resonate with fans who may have not seen the movies.
Hollywood Studios will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on opening day.
