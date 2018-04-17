ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Channel 9’s WFTV Greg Warmoth is the only anchor in the state of Florida who will interview former FBI director James Comey.
Comey has been vocal about his experiences with President Donald Trump since he sat down for an interview with ABC’S George Stephanopoulos.
Comey compared Trump to a mob boss and said he believes he’s morally unfit to be president.
Trump fired Comey last year.
Watch Warmoth’s one-on-one interview with Comey beginning on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
