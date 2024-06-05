Charges dropped after arrest of local businessman, philanthropist Harold Mills

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 has learned the charges against a local businessman and philanthropist who was arrested in a sex sting in Seminole County have been dropped.

Harold Mills was one of four people arrested after deputies got complaints about people having sex in public parks.

After Mill’s arrest, he told Channel 9 he vowed to rebuild his reputation.

Mills released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“I’d like to thank my entire team led by Mark NeJame –they are the epitome of excellence. I’d also like to thank the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office for their integrity and professionalism throughout. Additionally, I’d like to acknowledge the Sheriff’s Office for the civility they extended to me.

I cannot express enough how much the outpouring of support and words of encouragement from our community have meant to me and my family over the last few weeks. Your friendships are invaluable, and I will find the opportunity to thank you personally.

There are many lessons learned throughout this experience. Not the least of which, is that no matter what your belief, like Jesus himself, we can all learn to extend more grace, and mercy and kindness to each other as neighbors.

My family has experienced significant trauma in recent years and now that this process is behind us, my request is that we be provided the privacy, time, and space to pursue our path to healing.”

Mills’ attorney, Mark NeJame, released the following statement:

“From the onset, I stated that initial reports are often inaccurate and wrong. Not guilty papers were filed, our factual and legal positions were listened to, and no charges brought.

We’re thankful to the State Attorney’s office for its competent and proficient handling of this matter.

Now Harold can move forward with his family, philanthropy, businesses, and life and be considered exonerated.”

