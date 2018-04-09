Charges dropped against 1 of 3 suspects in Waffle House shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man initially charged for his alleged role in killing a 23-year-old outside a Waffle House is no longer facing charges.
The Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Office decided to drop its case against Donnell Holley, 24.
Bethune-Cookman graduate Herbert Johnson was shot and killed outside the restaurant on East Colonial Drive in January.
"It's just so (hurtful) to know now I can't pick up the phone and call him," said Danny Young, Johnson’s former teacher and friend.
Orange County deputies arrested three people in connection with Johnson's death. The most recent arrest was Friday, but charges against Holley, who was arrested in February, have now been dropped.
"We just want to know why," said Young.
Investigators said Holley was the one who gave the gun to Jaelyn Castillo, who then passed it to Al-Jalil Byrd, which he allegedly used to kill Johnson.
Young said the update about Holley is frustrating.
“It’s demeaning. It’s disheartening,” he said.
According to a new court document, the state attorney’s office said the case is not suitable for prosecution.
“Anybody who had a part in this should face consequences,” said Young.
Castillo and Byrd are still facing charges in the case.
A prosecutor is expected to release more information on Tuesday about Holley’s case.
