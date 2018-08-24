0 Check your guns: OIA says 88 guns found at checkpoints so far this year

ORLANDO, Fla. - When you pack your carry-on bag before going to the airport, make sure you’re not packing heat.

Orlando International Airport is once again urging passengers to stop bringing guns in their carry-on bags.

The push comes after Transportation Security Administration officials said agents have found almost one gun per day at checkpoints in the last week. Two loaded guns were uncovered at a checkpoint Thursday morning.

The TSA said that, more often than not, the people the officers are stopping with guns at security say they forgot the weapon was in their bag.

"To have it in your bag, I mean, how many times do you go through your bag making sure you have everything that you wouldn't see your gun?” said traveler Heather Owens.

Eighty-eight guns have been confiscated by the TSA since Jan. 1. That’s more than during all of 2016 and just eight shy of beating last year’s record.

"We really would like to keep it at that number and not move up at all throughout the year," said Jerry Henderson, Orlando TSA federal security director.

But there are no signs the trend will slow down. The airport could set a new record by next month at the current rate.

This month, there have been a total of 10 guns found 23 days. Eight of those guns were loaded.

Travelers should know that having a concealed weapons permit means nothing at the airport and that there is no set of circumstances that allows for someone to carry a gun onto a plane.

“We implore you, if you’re going to travel with your gun, check it with the airlines and the airport, or leave your guns at home,” said Deputy Chief Eric Smith.

The TSA can fine the gun carriers up to $13,000 and Orlando police said everyone gets criminally charged. Whether the gun owner gets jail time depends on intent, criminal history and other factors.

