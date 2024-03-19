Chick-fil-A debuts new menu item, but you can’t get it here

MARYLAND, Fla. — The popular fast-food chain has decided to put their own spin on the classic pizza dish.

Chick-fil-A will add five new pizza pies and a pepperoni calzone, at its College Park in Maryland location.

“As an innovation kitchen brand, we are constantly looking at what our customers want to better serve them,” said Stuart Tracy, Senior Culinary Lead Developer. “We’ve noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we’ve decided to jump on board! Your taste buds already know the flavors, so it’s love before first bite.”

Read: Orlando’s affordable housing market sees slight improvement

The new menu items will be:

Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie - The classic Chick-fil-A experience on a pizza. Mozzarella cheese topped with juicy, seasoned-to-perfection chopped Chick-fil-A Nuggets, drizzled with Chick-fil-A Sauce and served with pickles.

Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza Pie - Mozzarella cheese topped with seasoned-to-perfection sliced Chick-fil-A Nuggets, buffalo sauce and creamy house-made ranch dressing drizzles, and a dusting of zesty lemon pepper seasoning.

Cheese Pizza Pie -Signature tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, baked to bubbly perfection.

Read: This Central Florida county led the way for population growth in 2023

Pepperoni Pizza Pie - Signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with savory pepperoni.

Meats-n-Veg Pizza Pie - Signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with a medley of pepperoni, sliced sausage, chorizo, meatballs, mushrooms and red bell peppers.

Pepperoni Pizza ‘Round -A twist on the classic calzone, but meant to be carried a ‘Round. Stuffed with signature tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni, baked to the perfect golden-brown crisp.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group