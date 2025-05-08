Chicken Salad Chick adds 65 jobs in Brevard County, plans rapid expansion across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Atlanta-based fast-casual chicken restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick opened its 300th location May 7 at 1301 S. Babcock St. in Melbourne. Another opening in Viera takes place later this year.

Chicken Salad Chick opened 37 stores in 2024 and already has debuted 21 of 47 planned restaurants in 2025.

The mother-daughter duo of Allison Gibson and Cathy Brown are the first-time franchise owners behind the Brevard County openings, which will combine to add more than 65 jobs.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group