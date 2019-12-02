9-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after hit by car in Apopka, troopers say

APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue said a 9-year-old boy was hit by a car Sunday evening near East Semoran Boulevard and South Thompson Road in Apopka.
The boy was walking with his grandmother when he ran into traffic and a Ford Focus hit him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials said the boy was airlifted to a hospital.
FHP said the boy is in stable condition.
Troopers said the driver will not be charged.
Officials closed down East Semoran Boulevard temporarily to land the helicopter but it has reopened.
This is a developing story. Channel 9 is sending a crew to get more information.
#AutoAccident E Semoran Blvd/S Thompson Rd: Auto vs Ped. 1 pediatric trauma alert transported to APH coast AirCare. E Semoran was temporarily shutdown for landing zone but has reopened. pic.twitter.com/RkEe1ZkYTA— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 1, 2019
