ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A girl was hit by a car near a school bus stopped with its lights on and stop sign out near Pine Hills Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Lt. Kim Montes said the crash happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Lakeville Road and Vivian Lane. She said the girl was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children as a trauma alert.
Montes said the driver drove past the school bus while it was stopped with is lights on and stop sign out.
As of Wednesday night, Montes said the girl was in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WFTV for updates.
